Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 18

The Dodgers (29-18) and Padres (28-18) meet for a three-game series at Petco Park as both enter two of the hotter teams in the MLB. This is the first meeting of the season between the NL West opponents.

Los Angeles is on a five-game winning streak after sweeping the Angels and taking two of four against the Giants. Over the past week, the Dodgers are hitting .254 (11th), while the pitching staff ranks second in ERA (1.83) with the best OBA (.171). Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for the Dodgers tonight and Los Angeles is 5-3 in his eight starts.

San Diego is coming off a three-game sweep of Seattle and have won four of the past five games. The Padres outscored the Mariners 17-7 in the series and scored 15 combined runs in the past two games. On the mound, Michael King will start for San Diego. King is coming off two straight games of one earned run and has two or fewer in seven out of nine games, but the Padres are 4-5 in his starts.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Padres



Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

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Odds for the Dodgers at the Padres

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-155), San Diego Padres (+128)

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-137), Dodgers -1.5 (+114)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Padres



Monday’s pitching matchup (May 18): Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Michael King



Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2026 stats: 50.0 IP, 3-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 48 Ks, 10 BB



Padres: Michael King

2026 Stats: 51.1 IP, 3-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 50 Ks, 22 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Padres’ Miguel Andujar is hitting .291 with 37 hits and 61 total bases over 127 at-bats

is hitting .291 with 37 hits and 61 total bases over 127 at-bats The Padres’ Jackson Merrill is hitting .206 with 35 hits and 49 strikeouts over 170 at-bats

is hitting .206 with 35 hits and 49 strikeouts over 170 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .301 with 52 hits and 90 total bases over 173 at-bats

is hitting .301 with 52 hits and 90 total bases over 173 at-bats The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .258 with 42 hits and 48 strikeouts over 163 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Padres



The Padres are 20-25-1 ATS and to the Under this season

The Dodgers are 21-26 ATS and to the Under this season

The Padres are 6-4 ATS and 5-5 on the ML as a home underdog

The Dodgers are 14-8 ATS as a road favorite, ranking second-best

The Padres are 6-4 to the Over as a home underdog

The Dodgers are 11-11 as a road favorite

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Padres

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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