 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm keeping his focus on golf more than LIV’s future
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Madrid Open because of injury
Kirby Smart
Georgia defies the NIL exodus, bringing back the SEC’s most starting talent in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ludvig_260416.jpg
Aberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
nbc_bte_westernconf_260417.jpg
Now is last chance to bet OKC to win West
nbc_bte_easternconf_260417.jpg
Celtics hold value as bet to win the East

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm keeping his focus on golf more than LIV’s future
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Madrid Open because of injury
Kirby Smart
Georgia defies the NIL exodus, bringing back the SEC’s most starting talent in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ludvig_260416.jpg
Aberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
nbc_bte_westernconf_260417.jpg
Now is last chance to bet OKC to win West
nbc_bte_easternconf_260417.jpg
Celtics hold value as bet to win the East

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Brewers finding unusual ways to manufacture runs while key hitters are injured

  
Published April 17, 2026 11:31 AM
Hoerner delivers 'red hot' series against Phillies
April 16, 2026 01:52 PM
James Schiano analyzes Nico Hoerner's "red hot" series against the Phillies that continued his impressive start to the MLB season.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have grown accustomed to scoring runs without necessarily having much punch in their lineup.

They’re needing to do that more than ever as they wait for some of their top hitters to recover from injuries.

Milwaukee has scored three runs or fewer in six of its last eight games as it plays without the injured Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn. Yet they managed to snap a six-game skid by winning 2-1 each of the last two days, relying on small ball during their go-ahead rallies each time.

“It’s just about getting the job done, doing the little things right,” said shortstop Joey Ortiz, whose safety squeeze in the seventh inning brought home the go-ahead run Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. “When guys get on, we’ve got to get them over and get them in. However we do that is the way we do it.”

They’ve done it in some unusual ways lately.

Milwaukee hit only one ball out of the infield Wednesday during its two-run rally in the eighth inning. The Brewers didn’t hit any balls out of the infield in the seventh inning Thursday, but still scored the tiebreaking run by executing three consecutive bunts.

“We’re not really hitting the best right now as a team, so we’re doing anything we can to make something happen,” utilityman David Hamilton said.

That kind of resourcefulness has helped Milwaukee win three straight NL Central titles. The Brewers led the majors with a franchise-record 97 wins last year and had the third-highest run total – behind only the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers – despite ranking just 22nd in homers.

“We find a way to score in literally any way,” Ortiz said.

Sometimes that means taking advantage of any assist possible.

For instance, outfielder Sal Frelick said after Wednesday’s game that the Brewers may have gotten some help from Mother Nature, which is rather notable considering they play in a stadium with a retractable roof.

A torrential downpour caused some leaking through the American Family Field roof that resulted in pockets of rain coming down in certain portions of the field. One of the areas impacted was right in front of home plate, and Frelick believed that might have deadened the ball when he hit a chopper that catcher Brandon Valenzuela was unable to pick up cleanly off the ground

Frelick reached on an error after Hamilton had led off by beating out an infield hit. Both runners ended up scoring.

The field was dry as the Brewers played under the roof again Thursday, but they still found a way to manufacture a run when it mattered.

With the score tied 1-all, Garrett Mitchell led off the seventh by walking. Then came the flurry of bunts.

Greg Jones, making his Brewers debut and playing just his 10th career MLB game, bunted Mitchell over to second. Hamilton then got a bunt single to put runners on the corners before Ortiz dropped his safety squeeze.

“Once we got the leadoff runner on, we knew we had to move him around the basepaths,” Jones said. “We weren’t swinging the bats the best, so getting the ball on the ground, moving the baseball is an easy way to get guys to the next base. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

The Brewers needed this kind of response as they closed a six-game homestand before playing their next six games away from American Family Field. Brewers manager Pat Murphy liked the way his team bounced back from adversity.

For instance, Hamilton struck out on each of his first two at-bats Thursday. Then he delivered that key bunt hit in the seventh to play a major role in a go-ahead rally for a second straight day.

“That’s what I’m looking for – that resiliency,” Murphy said. “That’s who we have to be.”