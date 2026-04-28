Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz targets a July return from elbow surgery

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz said he was feeling good after undergoing elbow surgery to have five loose bodies removed from his pitching arm, and the right-hander is eager to return after the All-Star break in July.

Diaz sported three small bandages on his right elbow. He had surgery in Los Angeles.

“Everything went well,” he said. “I feel really good. I can move my arm really good right now. I’m really surprised because the surgery was on Wednesday.”

The 32-year-old reliever said he’s known about the loose bodies since 2012, when he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners out of Puerto Rico. Loose bodies are small fragments of bone or cartilage that have broken off and are floating freely in the joint space. They act like debris in the hinge joint and can potentially restrict movement.

“I knew I had it and never felt something weird with my arm,” he said. “It’s the first time in my career my arm is sore.”

Diaz didn’t feel comfortable throwing on April 19 at Colorado. He failed to get an out in the eighth inning while allowing three runs and three hits to go with a walk in Los Angeles’ 9-6 loss.

“My arm was feeling tired and tight,” he said. “Maybe that’s why the (velocity) was a little bit inconsistent.”

He told the team and was sent for imaging, which didn’t reveal any further issues in his arm.

He has yet to get the stitches out and won’t resume throwing for a couple of weeks.

“I’m going to work on my body,” he said, “so I just want to come back strong and help this team to win.”

Diaz is 29-36 with a 2.91 ERA in 527 career games. The three-time All-Star has 257 saves in 300 opportunities with 849 strikeouts.

Early on, his legs were bothering him and he was given a couple of days off. Then his arm began bothering him.

Díaz is 1-0 with a 10.50 ERA in seven games for the Dodgers, and was still getting settled in with the team. He signed a three-year, $69 million deal in the offseason, leaving the New York Mets as a free agent.

“That (stinks) to miss the first half, but that’s something I can’t control,” he said. “My teammates, they are supporting me. They say, ‘Oh, take your time. We need you in October.’ But I want to come back as soon as possible and help this team to win games.”

With Diaz on the shelf, it means the trumpet has gone silent at Dodger Stadium. Jazz musician Tatiana Tate, who performed a live version of “Narco” for Diaz’s popular entrance music, isn’t needed.

“She will be out of work for a couple months,” Diaz said, “but I hope when I come back, she comes back and plays the trumpet for me.”