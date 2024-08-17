Dodgers place Glasnow on IL with right elbow tendinitis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

split_1920_masaveu_ballester_24usam.jpg
Josele Ballester, Luis Masaveu to meet in U.S. Amateur semis, clinch Spanish first
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two
FedEx St. Jude Championship: Third-round tee times, groupings, how to watch
Graham%20Rahal%20-%20BOMMARITO%20AUTOMOTIVE%20GROUP%20500%20-%20By_%20Joe%20Skibinski_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m114831.jpg
Graham Rahal implores IndyCar paddock to keep the faith in the hybrid power unit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd2_240816.jpg
Numbers behind Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_amateurquarterfinals_240816.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_schefflerschauffelehl_240816.jpg
HL: Scheffler, Schauffele at FedEx St. Jude, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

split_1920_masaveu_ballester_24usam.jpg
Josele Ballester, Luis Masaveu to meet in U.S. Amateur semis, clinch Spanish first
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two
FedEx St. Jude Championship: Third-round tee times, groupings, how to watch
Graham%20Rahal%20-%20BOMMARITO%20AUTOMOTIVE%20GROUP%20500%20-%20By_%20Joe%20Skibinski_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m114831.jpg
Graham Rahal implores IndyCar paddock to keep the faith in the hybrid power unit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd2_240816.jpg
Numbers behind Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_amateurquarterfinals_240816.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_schefflerschauffelehl_240816.jpg
HL: Scheffler, Schauffele at FedEx St. Jude, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Dodgers place Glasnow on IL with right elbow tendinitis

  
Published August 16, 2024 09:30 PM
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis.

It’s the second IL stint this season for the 31-year-old right-hander.

Glasnow is 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA over 22 starts in his first season with the Dodgers. He has a career-high 168 strikeouts in 134 innings and has held hitters to a .190 batting average.

Glasnow, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last December, was selected to his first All-Star team in July. He didn’t get a decision in his most recent outing Sunday at Pittsburgh, where he threw 98 pitches while allowing two runs in seven innings.

The Dodgers recalled left-hander Justin Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles began the day with a two-game lead in the NL West over Arizona and San Diego.

In other injury-related news, the Dodgers sent utilityman Chris Taylor on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City.