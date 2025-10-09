Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott removed from NLDS roster after undergoing surgical procedure

LOS ANGELES — Reliever Tanner Scott has been removed from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for the remainder of the NL Division Series after undergoing a surgical procedure.

Scott was replaced by fellow left-handed reliever Justin Wrobleski, who went 5-5 with a 4.32 ERA in 22 regular-season relief appearances and two starts while holding lefties to a .194 average.

Scott has not pitched in the playoffs and would be ineligible for the NL Championship Series if the Dodgers advance, but he could be restored for the World Series.

The team said before Game 4 on Thursday that Scott underwent surgical removal of an abscess from an infection on his lower body the previous night.

“I don’t know a whole lot about it, to be quite honest with you,” manager Dave Roberts said, “but I do know that he’s recovering well.”

Roberts said Scott’s health first came to light during Tuesday night’s workout at Dodger Stadium. However, the team didn’t know the extent of the situation, so he wasn’t removed from the roster at that time.

“To kind of make that preemptive decision, I think we were probably a little bit more in flux,” Roberts said.

If Scott had been available, presumably the Dodgers would have used him in the eighth inning of their 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 on Wednesday instead of bringing Clayton Kershaw back. Kershaw got through the seventh with one hit allowed, but then the Phillies tagged him for five runs and five hits in the eighth.

Scott has struggled in his first year with the Dodgers after signing a four-year, $72 million deal in January. He was 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA and 23 saves to go with a career-worst 10 blown saves during the regular season.

Dodgers fans have booed Scott and criticized him on social media. Last month, he gave up a game-winning home run to Baltimore rookie Samuel Basallo with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, resulting in a 2-1 loss.

“It feels terrible,” Scott said. “Baseball hates me right now.”

Roberts has shown patience with Scott, much to the consternation of fans.

“I still feel that the World Series, if we’re fortunate enough to get there, earn our way there, then he’ll be available,” Roberts said.