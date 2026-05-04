Giants vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4

The Giants (13-21) and Padres (20-13) meet for the fourth time to open their second series versus one another this season. San Francisco won two out of three in San Diego earlier, but these aren’t the same teams as a month ago.

San Francisco has lost six straight games and eight of the past 10 as they enter the series. The Giants have been outscored 27-9 over that six game stretch and scored more than two runs only once. San Francisco is hitting .208 over the last week, which ranks 28th with zero home runs (last).

San Diego has dropped four of the past five games, but are coming off a 4-3 win over the White Sox. The Padres have been outscored 28-12 in that five-game stretch. In the past seven days, the Padres are hitting an MLB-worst .192 with the fewest hits (30) in five games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Giants at Padres



Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Time: 9:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN / MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Giants

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-136), San Francisco Giants (+113)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (-143), Padres -1.5 (+119)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Giants



Monday’s pitching matchup (May 4): Randy Vasquez vs. Trevor McDonald



Padres: Randy Vasquez

2026 stats: 33.2 IP, 3-0, 2.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 34 Ks, 11 BB



Giants: Trevor McDonald

2026 Stats: MLB debut

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .308 with 40 hits and 49 total bases over 130 at-bats

is hitting .308 with 40 hits and 49 total bases over 130 at-bats The Giants’ Patrick Bailey is hitting .152 with 12 hits and 20 strikeouts over 79 at-bats

is hitting .152 with 12 hits and 20 strikeouts over 79 at-bats The Padres’ Xander Bogaerts is hitting .269 with 32 hits and 49 total bases over 119 at-bats

is hitting .269 with 32 hits and 49 total bases over 119 at-bats The Padres’ Jake Croneworth is hitting .147 with 14 hits and 23 strikeouts over 95 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Giants



The Giants are 14-20 ATS this season

The Padres are 19-14 ATS this season

The Giants are 14-17-3 to the Over this season

The Padres are 15-17-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game two between the Giants and the Padres:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.0

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