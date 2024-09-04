Dodgers vs. Angels Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 4

It’s Wednesday, September 4, and the LA Dodgers (84-55) will look to make it two in a row over the LA Angels (57-81) when teams take the field tonight in Anaheim, CA.

The Dodgers won 6-2 last night in 10 innings thanks in large part to a 3-run home run from Mookie Betts. Shohei Ohtani returned to Anaheim and laced an RBI triple in his 1st game back at Angel Stadium since departing as a free agent and signing with the Dodgers. Five Dodgers’ relievers each threw a perfect inning to close out the game

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Angels live today

● Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

● Time: 9:38PM EST

● Site: Angel Stadium

● City: Anaheim, CA

● TV/Streaming: SNLA, BSW

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Angels

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:



● Money Line : Dodgers -210, Angels +170

● Spread : Dodgers -2.5 (+105), Angels +2.5 (-125)

● Over/Under : 10 runs

Recent team stats for Dodgers vs. Angels

● LA has won 2 straight and is 7-3 in the last 10 games. The Dodgers are 39-31 away from Chavez Ravine this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +121.

● The Angels are 3-7 in their last 10. They are 29-42 at Angel Stadium this season. Their overall run differential for the season is a bleak -131.

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers vs. Angels

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 4): Bo Miller vs. Griffin Canning

○ Dodgers: Miller (2-3, 7.25 ERA) has allowed 36 earned runs and 52 hits while striking out 40 over 44.2 innings

○ Angels: Canning (4-12, 5.19 ERA) has allowed 83 earned runs and 148 hits while striking out 106 over 144 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Angels on September 4, 2024

● Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez have each hit home runs in their career off of Griffin Canning

● Shohei Ohtani has been a teammate of Griffin Canning but has never stepped to the plate against him

● Who’s Hot? Mookie Betts is 5-11 (.455) in August and has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games

● Who’s Not! Will Smith has just 5 hits in his last 24 ABs (.208) for the Dodgers

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Dodgers vs. Angels game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Dodgers vs. Angels game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line but that Run Line tonight is 2.5

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 8 runs

