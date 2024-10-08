Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

San Diego mashed 6 home runs, tempers flared, and the Padres spanked Los Angeles 10-2 to draw even at one game apiece in their Best of 5 series. Yu Darvish was exceptional on the mound for San Diego giving up just 1 run on 3 hits over 7 innings to get the win. Jack Flaherty gave up 4 runs in 5.1 innings and took the loss.

Padres’ leftfielder Jurickson Profar got into it with some fans after robbing the Dodgers and their fans of a 1st inning home run. As the game progressed fans threw baseball and trash at Profar. A little after that Manny Machado claimed the Dodgers intentionally threw at Tatis, Jr. and Tatis Jr. seems all too willing to play the part of the villain to Dodger Nation.

The series now shifts to Petco Park in San Diego for Games 3 and 4 in this Best of 5 Divisional Round series.

Walker Buehler will get the ball to start Game 3 for the Dodgers while Michael King starts for the Padres.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers @ Padres – Game 3

● Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

● Time: 9:08 PM ET

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Dodgers @ Padres – Game 3

The latest odds as of Monday evening:

● Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-150), Los Angeles Dodgers (+125)

● Spread: Padres -1.5 (+145), Dodgers +1.5 (-175)

● Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers @ Padres – Game 3

● Tuesday’s pitching matchup (October 8): Walker Buehler vs. Michael King

○ Padres: King - threw 7 innings of 5-hit, shutout ball with 12 Ks vs. Atlanta in the Wild Card round. Faced the Dodgers on 9/24 and threw 5 innings of shutout baseball.

○ Dodgers: Buehler – 1st postseason appearance since 2021. In 15 career playoff starts, Buehler is 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA in 79.2 innings. Last faced the Padres on 9/26 pitching 5 innings of 5-hit, 1 run ball.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres @ Dodgers

Michael King has thrown 173.2 innings in 2024. That is 76 more innings than in any previous season.

Walker Buehler was 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA over 75.1 innings in 2024.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .643 in the postseason. Through 4 games, Tatis has at least 1 hit in each game and is 9-14 overall with 3 HRs and 5 RBIs

Since September 1 st , Tatis has at least 1 hit in 20 of 26 games.

, Tatis has at least 1 hit in 20 of 26 games. Jackson Merrill is 6-14 (.429) in the playoffs.

The only Dodgers regulars hitting above .286 are Gavin Lux (.429) and Tommy Edman (.429)

Playoff History for San Diego and Los Angeles

Padres: San Diego now owns a record of 21-33 in their postseason history. They have reached the World Series twice and lost both in 1984 and 1998.

San Diego now owns a record of 21-33 in their postseason history. They have reached the World Series twice and lost both in 1984 and 1998. Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,550-10,210. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 3 of the series between Los Angeles and San Diego

Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Padres on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Padres on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Padres on the Run Line

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Padres on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 7.5 Runs

