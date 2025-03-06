 Skip navigation
Former MLB outfielder Tyler Naquin attempting comeback as pitcher with Guardians

  
Published March 6, 2025 05:48 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Tyler Naquin agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Guardians, who intend for him to switch positions from the outfield to the pitcher’s mound.

The Guardians announced Thursday that Naquin had reported to spring training camp and will be working out as a right-handed pitcher.

Naquin, who turns 34 on April 24, played in the major leagues from 2016-23 and was in the outfield for every one of his 511 regular-season games with Cleveland (2016-20), Cincinnati (2021-22), the New York Mets (2022) and the Chicago White Sox (2023).

He has a career batting average of .263 with a .316 on-base percentage, 61 homers and 237 RBIs. He has never pitched in professional ball or at Texas A&M.

Baseball Savant rated Naquin’s arm strength in the 98th percentile among major leaguers in 2021 and in the 94th percentile in 2022, his last two full seasons in the majors. Naquin played just eight games with the White Sox in 2023.