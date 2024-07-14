 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com
What drivers had to say after NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com
Ryan Blaney triumphs at Pocono Raceway: NASCAR Cup results
2024 HyVee Iowa Weekend
IndyCar drivers disappointed with NASCAR’s changes to Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_240714.jpeg
Blaney drives to second Cup triumph at Pocono
nbc_nas_cuphlpocono_240714.jpeg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_bowman_240714.jpeg
Bowman: ‘Hard to be satisfied’ with third

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com
What drivers had to say after NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com
Ryan Blaney triumphs at Pocono Raceway: NASCAR Cup results
2024 HyVee Iowa Weekend
IndyCar drivers disappointed with NASCAR’s changes to Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_240714.jpeg
Blaney drives to second Cup triumph at Pocono
nbc_nas_cuphlpocono_240714.jpeg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_bowman_240714.jpeg
Bowman: ‘Hard to be satisfied’ with third

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Guardians take Australian 2B Travis Bazzana with top MLB draft pick

  
Published July 14, 2024 07:29 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas — Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night with the top pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.

A former cricket, rugby and soccer player who came to the United States to play baseball for Oregon State, the 21-year-old hit .407 with 28 homers and 66 RBIs this season.

Baseball’s top pick this year had a slot value of $10,570,600 under the bonus pools system that began in 2012.

Cleveland had the top pick for the first time since the draft began in 1965, winning a weighted lottery in December despite having a 2% chance. The lottery began last year as part of a collective bargaining agreement provision to discourage struggling teams from deliberately trying for a top draft pick by getting rid of veterans.

Teams were to make the first 74 picks Sunday at the Cowtown Coliseum, with the remainder of the 20 rounds on Monday and Tuesday. Cleveland also picked 36th and 48th.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was booed by the roughly 2,000 fans on hand when he emerged on stage through the set’s saloon doors.