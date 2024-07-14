Guardians take Australian 2B Travis Bazzana with top MLB draft pick

FORT WORTH, Texas — Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night with the top pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.

A former cricket, rugby and soccer player who came to the United States to play baseball for Oregon State, the 21-year-old hit .407 with 28 homers and 66 RBIs this season.

Baseball’s top pick this year had a slot value of $10,570,600 under the bonus pools system that began in 2012.

Cleveland had the top pick for the first time since the draft began in 1965, winning a weighted lottery in December despite having a 2% chance. The lottery began last year as part of a collective bargaining agreement provision to discourage struggling teams from deliberately trying for a top draft pick by getting rid of veterans.

Teams were to make the first 74 picks Sunday at the Cowtown Coliseum, with the remainder of the 20 rounds on Monday and Tuesday. Cleveland also picked 36th and 48th.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was booed by the roughly 2,000 fans on hand when he emerged on stage through the set’s saloon doors.