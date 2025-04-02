 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Pirates at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 2
Paige Bueckers
There’s no one-and-done path in women’s college basketball. And NIL money makes that a good thing
Juan Soto
MLB’s average salary tops $5 million for first time

Top Clips

nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Pirates at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 2
Paige Bueckers
There’s no one-and-done path in women’s college basketball. And NIL money makes that a good thing
Juan Soto
MLB’s average salary tops $5 million for first time

Top Clips

nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Jackson Merrill and Padres agree to 9-year, $135 million contract for 2026-34

  
Published April 2, 2025 11:11 AM

SAN DIEGO — All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres agreed to a nine-year, $135 million contract covering 2026-34.

Merrill’s deal includes a $30 million team option for 2035 that would convert to a player option if he has a top five finish in MVP voting at any point during the contract.

Merrill, who turns 22 on April 19, made his major league debut last season and became an All-Star, hitting .292 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes.

He has an $809,500 salary while in the major leagues this year after earning the $740,000 minimum last year and gaining $1,191,534 from the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Merrill would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 World Series.