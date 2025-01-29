 Skip navigation
Jorge Mateo and Orioles agree to 1-year, $3.55 million deal to avoid arbitration

  
Published January 29, 2025 01:03 PM
Jorge Mateo

Jun 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second base Jorge Mateo (3) reacts after a strike out during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Hildred/Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE — Baltimore second baseman Jorge Mateo avoided a salary arbitration hearing when he agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the Orioles.

Mateo’s deal includes a $5.5 million team option for 2026. The option could increase by $500,000 based on plate appearances in 2025: $125,000 each for 460, 480, 500 and 520.

Mateo had asked for $4 million and had been offered $3.1 million when the sides exchanged proposed figures. He hit .229 with five homers, 18 RBIs and 13 stolen bases last year.