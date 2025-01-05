Josh Bell and Washington Nationals finalize 1-year, $6 million contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Josh Bell and Washington Nationals finalize 1-year, $6 million contract

  
Published January 5, 2025 04:00 PM
JoshBell.jpg

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

First baseman Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals finalized a one-year, $6 million contract.

Bell returned to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there, hitting .278 with 41 homers, 145 RBIs and 48 doubles in 247 games. He was traded to San Diego with Juan Soto on Aug. 2, 2022, the first of three straight years he was moved ahead of the trade deadline.

Now 32, Bell played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona the past two seasons. He hit .249 with 19 homers, 71 RBIs and 23 doubles in 145 games last year for the Marlins and Diamondbacks, who acquired him on July 30.

An All-Star in 2019, Bell has a .258 average with 171 home runs and 613 RBIs in 1,159 games over nine seasons with Pittsburgh (2016-20), Washington (2021-22), San Diego (2022), Cleveland (2023), Miami (2023-24) and Arizona (2024).