Josh Bell and Washington Nationals finalize 1-year, $6 million contract

First baseman Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals finalized a one-year, $6 million contract.

Bell returned to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there, hitting .278 with 41 homers, 145 RBIs and 48 doubles in 247 games. He was traded to San Diego with Juan Soto on Aug. 2, 2022, the first of three straight years he was moved ahead of the trade deadline.

Now 32, Bell played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona the past two seasons. He hit .249 with 19 homers, 71 RBIs and 23 doubles in 145 games last year for the Marlins and Diamondbacks, who acquired him on July 30.

An All-Star in 2019, Bell has a .258 average with 171 home runs and 613 RBIs in 1,159 games over nine seasons with Pittsburgh (2016-20), Washington (2021-22), San Diego (2022), Cleveland (2023), Miami (2023-24) and Arizona (2024).