 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Chase Briscoe focused on winning as Joe Gibbs Racing appeals Daytona penalty
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins has shin fracture, will miss start of season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_villagoal1_250222.jpg
Asensio equalizes for Aston Villa against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cryvfulhl_250222.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 26
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_250222.jpg
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s opener v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Chase Briscoe focused on winning as Joe Gibbs Racing appeals Daytona penalty
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins has shin fracture, will miss start of season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_villagoal1_250222.jpg
Asensio equalizes for Aston Villa against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cryvfulhl_250222.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 26
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_250222.jpg
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s opener v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Juan Soto hits 426-foot home run in first spring training at-bat for New York Mets

  
Published February 22, 2025 02:27 PM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Juan Soto homered in his first spring training at-bat for his new team, hitting a solo shot to left-center field in the first inning for the New York Mets against Houston on Saturday.

Soto signed a record 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason, moving across New York from the Yankees to the Mets. He hit second in the order Saturday, between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, and drilled a 426-foot homer on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Colton Gordon. The following inning, Soto drove in another run with a groundball.

Soto entered Saturday’s game with a career .302 average and 13 home runs in 86 spring training games.