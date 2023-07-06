 Skip navigation
Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee

  
Published July 6, 2023 05:28 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Jonathan Davis #49 of the Miami Marlins runs back to the dugout during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis was to have surgery Thursday on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury sustained.

Miami placed Davis, 31, on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Davis dived as he attempted to catch Tommy Edman’s deep drive with one out in the fifth inning Tuesday. He briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee.

The timeline for Davis return is three-to-six months, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.

The Marlins acquired Davis from Detroit on May 22, and he figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain. Davis also stepped in for Chisholm while he was sidelined with a turf toe injury last month.

“I hate it for him. I hate it for us,” Schumaker said Thursday ahead of Miami’s series finale against the Cardinals. “He was a spark plug inside that clubhouse. Good dude. Came back to the big leagues and created a role for himself. He made his own bed as far as - he forced himself to play more and more because of the at bats he was taking. The defense was so good. That’s a huge hit for us.”