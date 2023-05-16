 Skip navigation
Marlins star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. headed to the injured list

  
Published May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
MIAMI — Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a right toe turf injury.

A first-year outfielder, Chisholm collided with the center-field wall while attempting to catch a drive hit by Henry Ramos in Miami’s 6-5 loss against Cincinnati on Saturday. Chisholm remained down on the warning track for a couple of minutes before he reached his feet and limped off the field.

“Not what you want from your star centerfielder,” Marlins manager Schumaker said before Tuesday’s series opener against Washington. “We put a lot on his plate early in the year and in spring training, and he’s done nothing but grow in that position.”

Chisholm has seven homers and began Tuesday tied for second in the NL with 14 steals. He homered in consecutive games against the Reds before his injury.

The 25-year-old Chisholm was voted starting second baseman in the 2022 All-Star Game but didn’t play because of a back injury he sustained in June that sidelined him the remainder of the season.

Chisholm spent his first three seasons with Miami primarily at second base but agreed to the move to center, where he started 38 of the first 41 games. The move also opened second base for reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez, acquired from Minnesota in an off-season trade.

“Definitely a tough loss,” Schumaker said. “Looking forward to him getting healthy and back.”

Schumaker said reserves Garrett Hampson and Peyton Burdick will split the initial starts in center during Chisholm’s absence.

The Marlins also recalled infielder-outfielder Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville and reinstated right-handed relief pitcher J.T. Chargois from the 15-day injured list.