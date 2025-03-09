 Skip navigation
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez out 6-8 weeks with fractured left hand that needs surgery

  
Published March 9, 2025 01:36 PM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has a fractured hamate bone in his left hand that will require surgery.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Alvarez sustained the injury Saturday during live batting practice and that he’d have surgery Monday.

Mendoza added that the injury would keep Alvarez out for six to eight weeks.

The 23-year-old Alvarez hit .237 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 100 games last season.