MLB All-Star Game viewers up 6% to 7.44 million after falling to record low last year

  
Published July 17, 2024 10:33 PM
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; General view as American League pitcher Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians (48) is on the mound in the ninth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani, Jarren Duran and the rest of this year’s All-Stars drew 7,443,000 viewers on Fox, up 6% from the 2023 game but the second lowest for the event.

The American League’s 5-3 victory at Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night saw an increase from the 7,006,000 viewers for the National League’s 3-2 win last year at Seattle. The 2022 game in Los Angeles was watched by 7.51 million.

This year’s game had a 3.8 rating and 12 share, down from a 3.9/12 last year. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program and the share is the percentage tuned to a program among those households with televisions on at the time.

An additional 116,000 viewers watched Spanish-language coverage on Fox Deportes, up 36% from 85,000 last year.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández, drew 5.45 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.11 million last year and 6.88 million in 2022. This year’s derby was opposite the first night of the Republican National Convention.