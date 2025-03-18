 Skip navigation
UCLA v USC
Jannik Sinner adds Hamburg to his schedule for when he returns from doping ban
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner adds Hamburg to his schedule for when he returns from doping ban
Josh Rojas
White Sox infielder Josh Rojas is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right big toe

Mookie Betts returns to U.S. to recuperate from illness, will miss 2 games in Japan

  
Published March 18, 2025 10:28 AM
January 30, 2025 10:35 AM
Eric Samulski shares why second base will present an "interesting dilemma" in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, including why managers should expect to pay up early or target value later on when eyeing the position.

TOKYO — Shortstop Mookie Betts has returned to Los Angeles to continue recovering from an illness that will cause him to miss the Dodgers’ first two games of the regular season at the Tokyo Dome.

Manager Dave Roberts said that the eight-time All-Star wouldn’t play against the Chicago Cubs because of an unspecified illness that’s caused him to lose nearly 15 pounds. The 2018 AL Most Valuable Player is feeling better, but Roberts said Betts needed to return home and recuperate ahead of the team’s domestic opener on March 27.

“Mookie flew home early evening, late afternoon yesterday and arrived safely,” Roberts said. “It just made the most sense for him to get back to a regular routine. That’s kind of where we’re at and we all support it.”

The Cubs and Dodgers open the Major League Baseball season with two games at the Tokyo Dome.

Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup at shortstop.

Betts started to feel sick the day before the team left for Japan but the shortstop still made the trip. He went through a workout but quickly became tired.

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.