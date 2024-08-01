Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1

It’s Thursday, August 1, and the Baltimore Orioles (65-44) and the Cleveland Guardians (65-42) opens a 4-game weekend series at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

Both teams enter the series playing well with the Orioles having won 3 of 4 against the Blue Jays and the Guardians having won 3 straight against the Detroit Tigers. Baltimore is in 1st place in the American League East and the Guardians occupy the penthouse in the AL Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Guardians live today

● Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

● Time: 6:40 PM EST

● Site: Progressive Field

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: MASN, BSGL

Game odds for Orioles vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Moneyline : Orioles -110, Guardians -110

● Spread : Orioles -1.5 (+145), Guardians +1.5 (-175)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Baltimore vs. Cleveland

● Baltimore enters the series having won their last two, but they are just 5-5 in their last 10. They are 31-19 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +93. Recently promoted Jackson Holliday went yard for his first career home run Wednesday…and it was a grand slam.

● Cleveland is 6-4 in their last 10. They are 33-15 at Progressive Field this season. Their overall run differential is +81.Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 14 hits in 12 games since the All-Star Break.

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles vs. Guardians

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 1): Trevor Rogers vs. Ben Lively

○ Orioles: Rogers (2-9, 4.53 ERA) has allowed 53 earned runs and 115 hits while striking out 85 over 105.1 innings

○ Guardians: Lively (9-6, 3.44 ERA) has allowed 51 earned runs and 89 hits while striking out 168 over 131 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles vs. Guardians on August 1, 2024

● This is Trevor Rogers’ 1st start as a member of the Baltimore Orioles

● The Guardians are 4-1 against the Run Line in their last 5 games with a rest advantage

● The Under is 7-3 in the Guardians’ last 10 games

● 6 of the Guardians’ last 7 home matchups against the Orioles have stayed UNDER the Total

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Orioles vs. Guardians game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orioles vs. Guardians’ game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards Baltimore on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs (-110)

