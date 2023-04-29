 Skip navigation
Phillies put Cristian Pache on 10-day IL with knee injury

  
Published April 29, 2023 12:26 PM
HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Pache was injured in a game against the Houston Astros when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory.

To fill his roster spot, the Phillies recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 24-year-old Pache was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in a March 29 trade for minor league reliever Billy Sullivan. Pache is batting .360 (9 for 25) with one home run, three doubles and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He has made six starts for Philadelphia in center field and three in right.

Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Guthrie was hitting .278 with two homers, two triples and six doubles in 21 games for Lehigh Valley. He made his major league debut with the Phillies last season and was on their roster for two rounds during the National League playoffs.