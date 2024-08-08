Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8

It’s Thursday, August 8, and the Philadelphia Phillies (68-46) are in Phoenix to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (63-52).

Arizona is one of the hottest teams in the league having won 4 straight and 12 of their last 14. After yesterday’s sweep of the Guardians, Arizona is just 3 games behind LA.

The Phillies arrive in town having taken two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last night, Kyle Schwarber went 4-4 with 3 HRs and 7 RBIs to pace the Phillies whose lead in the National League East is now 7½ games over the Atlanta Braves.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks live today

● Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

● Time: 9:40PM EST

● Site: Chase Field

● City: Phoenix, AZ

● TV/Streaming: NBCSP, ARID

Game odds for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Money Line : Phillies -110, Diamondbacks -110

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+150), Diamondbacks +1.5 (-185)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

● The Phillies are 3-7 in their last 10. The Phillies are 30-25 on the road this season. Their overall run differential of +106. Austin Hays is 10-37 (.270) with at least one hit in 6 of the 9 games since being traded to Philly.

● The Diamondbacks are 8-2 in their last 10. They are now 35-21 at home. Arizona has an overall run differential of +52.

Probable starting pitchers for Philadelphia vs. Arizona

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 8): Kolby Allard vs. Jordan Montgomery

○ Phillies: Allard (0-0, 4.50 ERA) has allowed 4 earned runs and 8 hits while striking out 5 over 8 innings

○ Diamondbacks: Montgomery (7-5, 6.37 ERA) has allowed 55 earned runs and 100 hits while striking out 51 over 77.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies vs. Diamondbacks on August 8, 2024

● The Diamondbacks are 8-2 in their last 10 games on the Run Line and 12-8 in their last 20

● The OVER is 7-3 in the Phillies’ last 10 games

● Arizona is 8-1-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking Arizona on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 9.5

