Yankees vs. Rangers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7

The Yankees (25-12) and Rangers (17-19) meet this afternoon in the Bronx to close out their four-game series.

Nathan Eovaldi was the story last night. The veteran shut down the Yankees’ bats, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out eight over eight innings as Texas rolled to a 6-1 win. Corey Seager and Evan Carter each drove in a pair of runs to pace the attack for the Rangers. Aaron Judge mashed his 15th home run of the young season to account for New York’s run.

First pitch today is 12:35 p.m. EDT. One the bump for New York will be Paul Blackburn (1–1, 3.21 ERA) while the Rangers will send out MacKenzie Gore (2–2, 4.67 ERA). As far as hitters to watch, of course keep an eye on Judge who has launched six home runs in his last ten games. Josh Jung was 0-5 yesterday to snap his 13-game hitting streak. The third baseman is hitting .323 for the season.

The Yankees hold a 3–2 edge in the season series.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Rangers

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Rangers Sports Network, YES



Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-149), Texas Rangers (+123)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+135), Rangers +1.5 (-163)

Total: 8.5 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Rangers

Pitching matchup for May 7:



Yankees: Paul Blackburn

Season Totals: 14.0 IP, 1-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9K, 4 BB

Paul Blackburn Season Totals: 14.0 IP, 1-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9K, 4 BB Rangers: MacKenzie Gore

Season Totals: 34.2 IP, 2-2, 4.67 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45K, 18 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Rangers

MacKenzie Gore has not pitched into the sixth inning in any of his last 5 starts

has not pitched into the sixth inning in any of his last 5 starts Trent Grisham is 5-31 (.161) over his last 8 games and 6-39 (.154) over his last 10

is 5-31 (.161) over his last 8 games and 6-39 (.154) over his last 10 Cody Bellinger is enjoying an 8-game hitting streak (13-30)

is enjoying an 8-game hitting streak (13-30) Jasson Dominguez is 0-8 in his last 2 games

is 0-8 in his last 2 games Cory Seager is 5-20 (.250) in May

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Sabathia: Yankees are a 'cut above' rest of AL CC Sabathia breaks down the Yankees' impressive start to the season and New York's decision to option shortstop Anthony Volpe to Triple-A.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Rangers

The Rangers are 10-11 on the road this season

The Yankees are 13-6 at home this season

The Yankees are 22-15 on the Run Line this season

The Rangers are 19-17 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed an MLB-low 14 times for Texas this season (14-20-2)

The OVER has cashed 17 times for the Yankees this season (17-18-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Rangers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Rangers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees’ Team Total OVER 4.5 runs



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: