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Rafaela’s pinch 2-run homer leads Red Sox over Phillies 3-1 as Schwarber streak stopped

  
Published May 13, 2026 09:52 PM
Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 13: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

Pinch-hitter Ceddanne Rafaela had a tiebreaking, two-run homer over the Green Monster and the Boston Red Sox beat Philadelphia 3-1 on Wednesday night while ending the home run streak of the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber at five games.

Rafaela hit a fastball from Orion Kerkering, who replaced Tanner Banks (0-3) with two outs in the sixth.

Making his second start after missing a couple of weeks due to right hamstring tightness that forced him from a start on April 20, Sonny Gray (4-1) gave up one run and two hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth, working around a pair of walks, and finished a three-hitter to remain perfect in nine save chances.

Slumping Trevor Story hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who had lost three of their previous four games. He entered hitting .203 with two homers.

Justin Crawford went deep for the Phillies, who dropped to 11-4 since Don Mattingly replaced Rob Thomson as manager after a 9-19 start.

Schwarber went 0 for 2 after tying a franchise-record by homering in five straight games.

Boston first baseman Willson Contreras returned after missing Tuesday’s series-opening loss due to a bruised right hand sustained when hit by a fastball on Sunday.

Phillies shortstop Trea Tunner didn’t start because of an illness, but walked pinch hitting in the ninth.

Philadelphia starter Andrew Painter gave up a run and four hits in five innings. He was tagged for eight runs in just 3 2/3 innings in his previous start.

Up next

Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-3, 5.98 ERA) is set to start the series finale Thursday against Red Sox LHP Ranger Suárez (2-2, 2.77), who spent eight seasons with Philadelphia before signing a $130 million, five-year contract with Boston in January.