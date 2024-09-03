Red Sox vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 3

It’s Tuesday, September 3, and the New York Mets (74-64) will look to make it 2 straight over the Boston Red Sox (70-68) when the two sides meet tonight at Citi Field.

No surprise who the hero was in last night’s 4-1 win. Francisco Lindor picked up a couple hits, drove in a run, and scored a run to help pull the Mets to within ½ game of the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Luis Severino gave up 6 hits and just a single run in 7 innings for New York to pick up his 10th win of the season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Mets live today

● Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Flushing, NY

● TV/Streaming: NESN, SNY, TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Red Sox +125, Mets -150

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-185), Mets -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Mets

● The Sox have lost 3 straight and are 3-7 in their last 10. Boston is 39-30 away from Fenway Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season has fallen to +5.

● The Mets have won 5 straight and are 7-3 in their last 10. The Mets are 36-33 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season has climbed to +44.

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox vs. Mets

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 3): Kutter Crawford vs. David Peterson

○ Red Sox: Crawford (8-12, 4.12 ERA) has allowed 71 earned runs and 128 hits while striking out 141 over 155 innings

○ Mets: Peterson (8-1, 2.83 ERA) has allowed 29 earned runs and 83 hits while striking out 70 over 92.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Boston vs. New York on September 3, 2024

● New York is 5-0 ATS during their 5-game winning streak

● The Mets have hit the Game Total UNDER in each game during their winning streak

● Who’s Hot? Francisco Lindor continues to build his MVP case. The shortstop has now collected at least one hit in 13 straight games (19-50) with an average of .380 in those 13.

● Who’s Not! Rafael Devers is just 1 for his last 17 (.059)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Mets vs. Red Sox game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Boston vs New York game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)