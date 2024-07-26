Report: D-backs add left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk in deal with Marlins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ehpd5opsosxp7ewouicy
Four-star DE Max Granville reclassifies to 2024, enrolls at Penn State
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
Flyers sign All-Star Travis Konecny to an 8-year extension worth $70 million
Oakland Athletics' Mason Miller
Oakland All-Star closer Mason Miller breaks left pinky finger pounding training table in frustration

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cpkcrd1hl_240725.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_chubb_240725.jpg
Chubb going on PUP list hurts his fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_olymbb_240725.jpg
More fun if Team USA dominates or is played close?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ehpd5opsosxp7ewouicy
Four-star DE Max Granville reclassifies to 2024, enrolls at Penn State
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
Flyers sign All-Star Travis Konecny to an 8-year extension worth $70 million
Oakland Athletics' Mason Miller
Oakland All-Star closer Mason Miller breaks left pinky finger pounding training table in frustration

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cpkcrd1hl_240725.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_chubb_240725.jpg
Chubb going on PUP list hurts his fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_olymbb_240725.jpg
More fun if Team USA dominates or is played close?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Report: D-backs add left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk in deal with Marlins

  
Published July 25, 2024 10:29 PM

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks added left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the deal, signaling that the D-backs will be a buyer at the rapidly approaching trade deadline.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been officially announced.

The 29-year-old Puk should be useful in the back end of the D-backs’ bullpen. He’s been a solid reliever the past three seasons and has a 4-8 record with a 4.30 ERA in 32 appearances this season.

The D-backs — defending National League champions — have improved this season after a slow start and own a 53-50 record.

The Marlins received minor league third baseman Deyvison De Los Santos and outfielder Andrew Pintar. The 21-year-old De Los Santos is hitting .325 with 28 homers and 84 RBIs while playing in Double-A and Triple-A this season.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday.