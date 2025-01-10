 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Orioles agree to 1-year, $10 million deal with reliever Andrew Kittredge

  
Published January 10, 2025 02:31 PM
Andrew Kittredge

Aug 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge (27) pitches during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff/Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with reliever Andrew Kittredge, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to the The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. The deal includes a $9 million salary this year and a $9 million team option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout.

The 34-year-old right-hander went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save last year with the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out 67 and walking 20 in 70 2/3 innings. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and has a 23-12 career record with a 3.44 ERA in 240 relief appearances and 15 starts.

Baltimore’s bullpen could receive a big boost this year from the return of closer Félix Bautista, who missed last season following Tommy John surgery. The Orioles signed Craig Kimbrel to replace him, but he struggled to the point that he was released before the end of the season.

Now Kittredge gives Baltimore another reliever who can be deployed in the late innings. He’s become a bit less of a groundball pitcher in recent years, but that could fit well at Camden Yards depending on how the new wall in left field plays after being moved in a bit for 2025.

The Orioles lost ace starter Corbin Burnes to free agency. They’ve been active themselves, but they haven’t been too aggressive, signing Charlie Morton, Gary Sánchez, Tomoyuki Sugano and now Kittredge to one-year deals. Baltimore did make a three-year commitment to outfielder Tyler O’Neill, although that deal includes a player opt-out after 2025.