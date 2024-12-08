 Skip navigation
Report: Tyler O’Neill, Baltimore Orioles reach three-year, $49.5 million deal

  
December 7, 2024

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $49.5 million, three-year contract with outfielder Tyler O’Neill, according to reports.

O’Neill is set to make $16.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He can opt out after 2025.

The 29-year-old O’Neill hit .241 with 31 homers and 61 RBIs last season for Boston. It was his first year with the Red Sox after spending his first six big league campaigns with St. Louis.

O’Neill can play both corner outfield spots, which could be crucial if the Orioles lose switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander in free agency. It’s also helpful that O’Neill bats from the right side. Baltimore star Gunnar Henderson bats left-handed, and so does Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad and Cedric Mullins.