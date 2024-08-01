Royals vs. Tigers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1

It’s Thursday, August 1, and the Kansas City Royals (60-49) and the Detroit Tigers (52-57) renew their Central Division rivalry with a 4-game weekend series at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI this weekend.

The Royals open the series having won three straight while the Tigers are riding a 3-game losing streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals vs. Tigers live today

● Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

● Time: 6:40 PM EST

● Site: Comerica Park

● City: Detroit, MI

● TV/Streaming: BSKC, BSDET

Game odds for Royals vs. Tigers

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Moneyline : Royals -160, Tigers +135

● Spread : Royals -1.5 (+100), Tigers +1.5 (-120)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Kansas City vs. Detroit

● Kansas City is one of the surprising stories of the season. The Royals are firmly in the playoff chase. They sit in 3rd place in the American League Central Division and own one of the three wild card spots. They have won three in a row and are 6-4 in their last 10. They are 24-27 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +82.

● Detroit on the other hand has lost three in a row and dropped seven of their last 10 games. They are 4th in the American League Central and are eight games out of a wild card spot. They are 25-28 at Comerica Park this season. Their overall run differential is -11.

Probable starting pitchers for Royals vs. Tigers

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 1): Seth Lugo vs. Keider Montero

○ Royals: Lugo (12-5, 2.66 ERA) has allowed 42 earned runs and 116 hits while striking out 124 over 142.1 innings

○ Tigers: Montero (1-4, 6.38 ERA) has allowed 26 earned runs and 42 hits while striking out 31 over 36.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals vs. Tigers on August 1, 2024

● The Royals have won 7 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

● In 12 games since the All-Star Break, Bobby Witt is batting .565 (26-46) including 3 HRs and 13 RBIs

● With a rest advantage over their opponents the UNDER has cashed in 5 of the Tigers’ last 6 games

● The Tigers have won 10 of their last 12 home games against the Royals

● The Royals have won 4 of their last 5 games at divisional opponents

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Royals vs. Tigers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Royals vs. Tigers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline in this game

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Tigers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 8.5 Total Runs

