Toronto Blue Jays’ SS Bo Bichette on injured list because of strained quadriceps

Published August 29, 2023 04:39 PM
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Aug 22, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) runs back to first base after singling during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday because of a strained right quadriceps.

Toronto made the move retroactive to Monday and selected the contract of infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits. His 18 home runs are second on Toronto, two shy of Vladimir Guerrero.

Bichette didn’t play for the Blue Jays between July 31 and Aug. 19 because of right knee patellar tendinitis.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman went on the 10-day IL on Monday with a right middle finger sprain.