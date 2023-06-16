Triple ejection: Rangers 2B Semien, pitching coach Maddux and manager Bochy ejected

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Triple ejection: Rangers 2B Semien, pitching coach Maddux and manager Bochy ejected

  
Published June 15, 2023 09:19 PM
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Jun 14, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his two-run home run with manager Bruce Bochy (15) against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy were all ejected before the start of the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angles.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the Rangers down by a run with a runner at third base and one out, Semien thought he had drawn a walk. He was heading toward first base after the full-count pitch when first base umpire Ramon De Jesus instead signaled he had not held up his swing.

Semien took a long walk to the dugout, even pointing at his eyes while glaring toward the umpire. Play continued when Corey Seager was intentionally walked before Nathaniel Lowe’s inning-ending groundout.

When Semien went out on the field for the eighth, he stopped and had a brief discussion with De Jesus, who ejected him from the game. Maddux then ran out of the dugout to get in between and was also thrown out of the game. Bochy also came onto the field and was ejected after an extended discussion with De Jesus.

In the series opener, De Jesus ejected Angels infielder Brandon Drury after got into the umpire’s face to argue a called third strike. He was suspended by MLB for one game for making slight contact with Drury, and was sitting out the game to satisfy that suspension.