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Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez to get more elbow testing after hit by pitch

  
Published April 30, 2026 11:36 AM
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ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez will have further testing on his left elbow when the team gets back to New York after he was hit by a pitch.

Dominguez, two days after getting called up from Triple-A, was struck by an 89.1 mph cutter from Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi while batting in the fourth inning of New York’s 3-0 loss.

“It got me right on the elbow, and right now, just swelling,” Dominguez said after the game. “As of right now, I don’t feel any concern.”

While the 23-year-old switch-hitter initially stayed in the game after getting checked out by a trainer and manager Aaron Boone, Max Schuemann replaced him in left field in the bottom of the fourth. Boone said Dominguez was in obvious pain after getting back to the dugout.

The Yankees announced during the game that Dominguez had a left elbow contusion. X-rays taken at the stadium were inconclusive, and he will have more image testing during an off day at home for the team.

“Hopefully the tests reveal not much and it’s just bruising and we’ll work through it,” Boone said. “But unknown at this point.”

Dominquez hit .257 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs in 123 games last season for the Yankees. But he was left off their roster out of spring training with Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger as the top three outfielders, along with primary designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

Dominquez started all three games in the series against the Rangers after being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was the DH the first two games, and went 1 for 9 (.111) in the series.

His big league season debut came after Stanton missed last two games in Houston because of a right calf strain. Stanton since has gone on the 10-day injured list.

Now Dominguez is dealing with an injury of his own after only three games back in the majors.

“I mean this is baseball,” he responded when asked how disappointed he was. “It is what it is.”