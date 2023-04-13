 Skip navigation
Twins put Kyle Farmer on injured list after hit in face by pitch

  
Published April 13, 2023 01:49 PM
NEW YORK -- The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip.

The Twins made the move before their game against the New York Yankees. They already had four regular position players on the injured list.

The Twins had quite the scare when the 32-year-old Farmer was knocked to the dirt by a 92-mph fastball that got away from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning of Minnesota’s win. Farmer avoided any fractures to his jaw, which manager Rocco Baldelli said was “probably some sort of miracle.”

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul to take Farmer’s spot. Outfielder Gilberto Celestino was transferred to the 60-day injured list so Garlick could be added to the 40-man roster.