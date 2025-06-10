 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Third Round
Best U.S. Open groups: Lefties; best putters; longest and shortest
Lane Hutson
Canadiens’ Lane Hutson earns Calder Trophy as NHL’s rookie of the year
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Seattle
NCAA says online abuse related to sports betting declined during this year’s March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Third Round
Best U.S. Open groups: Lefties; best putters; longest and shortest
Lane Hutson
Canadiens’ Lane Hutson earns Calder Trophy as NHL’s rookie of the year
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Seattle
NCAA says online abuse related to sports betting declined during this year’s March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Twins recall Simeon Woods Richardson for injury-thinned rotation

  
Published June 10, 2025 01:30 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins recalled right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson to start the opener of a three-game series against Texas, following two injury setbacks for their starting pitching.

Woods Richardson began the season in the rotation and went 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings over eight appearances, including seven starts, before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul on May 15 and making three starts for the Saints.

The Twins lost starters Pablo López and Zebby Matthews to shoulder injuries. López is the ace of a staff that ranks ninth in MLB starting pitching with a 3.64 ERA. He’s out for two to three months with a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in the back of his shoulder. Matthews has a moderate strain of the subscapularis muscle in the front of his shoulder, is not expected to be out nearly as long as López.

Right-hander Travis Adams, who was recalled but did not pitch in a game, was sent back to St. Paul to make room on the roster for Woods Richardson, who went 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 28 starts last season as a rookie for the Twins.