Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year

  
Published August 20, 2023 03:59 PM
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Aug 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka (66) is greeted by designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) The New York Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 Little League Classic on Aug. 18 at Bowman Field.

Detroit will be home team for the game, originally scheduled for Comerica Park, where the teams meet on Aug. 16 and 17. Both teams will attend Little League World Series games on Aug. 18.

Major League Baseball, which announced the game on Sunday, began playing in conjunction with the Little League World Series when Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 6-3 in 2017. That was followed by the New York Mets defeating Philadelphia 8-2 in 2018, the Chicago Cubs topping Pittsburgh 7-1 in 2019, Cleveland blanking the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in 2021 and Baltimore beating Boston 5-3 in 2022.

Philadelphia and Washington were to play later Sunday.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb