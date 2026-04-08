Yankees vs. A’s prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

The Yankees (8-2) and Athletics (3-7) square off Wednesday night in the Bronx in the middle game of their three‑game series with Will Warren slated to take the mound for New York against Luis Severino of the A’s.

New York rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth last night to take the opener, 5-3. Ahmed Rosario cracked a couple home runs – a solo shot in the second and a three-run bomb in the eighth to propel the Yankees to their eighth win of the season.

The pitching matchup brings an interesting storyline. Warren has shown improved poise early in the season, inducing weaker contact than he did during his rookie year. New York is hoping the sophomore can give them at least six innings on another cold night in the Big Apple. Severino is back in the Bronx where he began his major league career. He needs to avoid the long ball if he is to exact a measure of revenge against his former teammates.

Offensively, the Yankees continue to generate pressure through the top half of their batting order with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton leading the group. The bottom four spots in the order have been, in a word, bad. They are hitting just .143 with an OPS of .404. That ranks last in all of baseball…and yet the Yankees are 8-2.

The Athletics, meanwhile, need to find offense not only at the bottom of the batting order but also the top. Collectively, the Athletics are hitting .224 and have struck out 112 times in 335 ABs.

As mentioned earlier, it will be cold in the Bronx tonight with real feel temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s. Runs may well be at a premium.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. A’s

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports California, Prime Video

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. A’s

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Yankees (-219), A’s (+179)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-102) / A’s +1.5 (-118)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. A’s

Pitching matchup for April 8:



Yankees: Will Warren

Season Totals: 10.0 IP, 1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 9K, 2 BB

Will Warren Season Totals: 10.0 IP, 1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 9K, 2 BB A’s: Luis Severino

Season Totals: 8.1 IP, 0-1, 6.48 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 10K, 8 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. A’s

Aaron Judge saw his modest 3-game hitting streak snapped last night

saw his modest 3-game hitting streak snapped last night Giancarlo Stanton has hit safely in 3 straight games (4-12)

has hit safely in 3 straight games (4-12) Clay Bellinger is 3-16 (.188) in April

is 3-16 (.188) in April Austin Wells is hitting .185 for the season (5-27) with 1 extra base hit

is hitting .185 for the season (5-27) with 1 extra base hit Nick Kurtz drove in his first 2 runs of the season last night

drove in his first 2 runs of the season last night Brent Rooker struck out once last night and has now K’d 16 times this season

struck out once last night and has now K’d 16 times this season Max Muncy singled last night to extend his hitting streak to 4 games (8-17)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. A’s

The Yankees are 8-2 on the Run Line this season

The A’s are 4-5-1 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Yankees’ 10 games this season (4-4-2)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the A’s 10 games (4-5-1)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Athletics

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the A’s:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.0.

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