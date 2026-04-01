Yankees vs. Mariners prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 1

The New York Yankees (4-1) close out their three-game series in Seatle Wednesday afternoon against the Mariners (3-3). Cam Schlittler is scheduled to take the mound against George Kirby.

The series is tied at one game apiece following last night’s 5-0 win for New York. Max Fried was brilliant again throwing seven shutout innings. The veteran has now tossed 13.1 scoreless innings to open the campaign. Giancarlo Stanton continued his torrid start at the plate. Every game this season, Stanton has picked up a couple hits. He is now 10-20 (.500) for the season. The Yankees stayed tied with the Jays atop the AL East with the win while the loss dropped the Mariners to 1.5 games behind the Rangers in the American League West.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees at Mariners

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, Mariners.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of FanDuel:



Moneyline: New York Yankees (-102), Seattle Mariners (-118)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+158) / Mariners +1.5 (-193)

Total: 7 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees at Mariners

Pitching matchup for April 1:



Yankees: Cam Schlittler

Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.19 WHIP, 8K, 0 BB

Cam Schlittler Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.19 WHIP, 8K, 0 BB Mariners: George Kirby

Season Totals: 6 IP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 6K, 2 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees at Mariners

Aaron Judge has struck out 10 times in 20 ABs

has struck out 10 times in 20 ABs Jazz Chisholm Jr. has just 3 hits in 19 ABs this season (.158)

has just 3 hits in 19 ABs this season (.158) Giancarlo Stanton is 10-20 (.500) on the season with 2 hits in each of the Yankees 5 games

is 10-20 (.500) on the season with 2 hits in each of the Yankees 5 games Brendan Donovan has hits in 4 straight and 5 of Mariners’ 6 games this season (.429)

has hits in 4 straight and 5 of Mariners’ 6 games this season (.429) Julio Rodriguez is 2-22 on the season (.091)

is 2-22 on the season (.091) Cal Raleigh has struck out 13 times in 21 ABs this season



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Dodgers are overwhelming favorites to win NL crown Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher evaluate the favorites to win the National League, where the Los Angeles Dodgers are heavy favorites at +120.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Mariners

The Yankees are 4-1 on the Run Line this season

Seattle is 3-3 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 3 times in Seattle’s 6 games this season (3-3)

The OVER has yet to cash this season for the Yankees through 5 games (0-4-1)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees at Mariners

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on either side on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 7.0.

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