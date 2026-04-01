Yankees vs. Mariners prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 1
The New York Yankees (4-1) close out their three-game series in Seatle Wednesday afternoon against the Mariners (3-3). Cam Schlittler is scheduled to take the mound against George Kirby.
The series is tied at one game apiece following last night’s 5-0 win for New York. Max Fried was brilliant again throwing seven shutout innings. The veteran has now tossed 13.1 scoreless innings to open the campaign. Giancarlo Stanton continued his torrid start at the plate. Every game this season, Stanton has picked up a couple hits. He is now 10-20 (.500) for the season. The Yankees stayed tied with the Jays atop the AL East with the win while the loss dropped the Mariners to 1.5 games behind the Rangers in the American League West.
Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees at Mariners
- Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2026
- Time: 4:10PM EST
- Site: T-Mobile Park
- City: Seattle, WA
- Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, Mariners.TV
Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.
The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of FanDuel:
- Moneyline: New York Yankees (-102), Seattle Mariners (-118)
- Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+158) / Mariners +1.5 (-193)
- Total: 7 runs
Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees at Mariners
Pitching matchup for April 1:
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler
Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.19 WHIP, 8K, 0 BB
- Mariners: George Kirby
Season Totals: 6 IP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 6K, 2 BB
Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees at Mariners
- Aaron Judge has struck out 10 times in 20 ABs
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. has just 3 hits in 19 ABs this season (.158)
- Giancarlo Stanton is 10-20 (.500) on the season with 2 hits in each of the Yankees 5 games
- Brendan Donovan has hits in 4 straight and 5 of Mariners’ 6 games this season (.429)
- Julio Rodriguez is 2-22 on the season (.091)
- Cal Raleigh has struck out 13 times in 21 ABs this season
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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Mariners
- The Yankees are 4-1 on the Run Line this season
- Seattle is 3-3 on the Run Line this season
- The OVER has cashed 3 times in Seattle’s 6 games this season (3-3)
- The OVER has yet to cash this season for the Yankees through 5 games (0-4-1)
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
Expert picks & predictions: Yankees at Mariners
Rotoworld Bet Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Mariners:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on either side on the Run Line.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 7.0.
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