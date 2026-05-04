Yankees vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4

The Yankees (22–11) and Orioles (15–18) close out their four-game series tonight with New York looking for the sweep of their American League East rival.

The Yankees have won the first three games of the series by a combined 27–9 margin, including an 11–3 win yesterday. New York sits atop the AL East at 22–11, backed by a lineup that has been scorching over its last 10 games hitting .266 while outscoring their opponents by 25 runs and a pitching staff with a 2.45 ERA. The Yankees are now 17–0 when they out-hit their opponents, a trend that has helped to define this series so far.

The Orioles are 15–18 overall and 6–9 on the road as they look to salvage the finale of this series. As strong and productive as the Yankees’ bats and pitching have been, the oppositie holds for the O’s whose hurlers have posted a 6.30 ERA over their last 10 games while being outscored by 17 runs. A look deeper inside the numbers finds the Orioles are 12–4 when scoring five or more runs, a mark they have not reached in any of the series’ first three games.

Tonight, Baltimore turns to Shane Baz (1–2, 4.50 ERA), whose fastball velocity ranks in the 88th percentile, giving him the swing‑and‑miss potential to keep the Orioles competitive if he commands the zone. New York counters with Cam Schlittler (4–1, 1.51 ERA), one of the league’s most efficient starters, averaging 17.9 outs per start—an 88th‑percentile mark that consistently saves the bullpen. The statistical gap between the two rotations overall is stark: Yankees pitchers own a 3.01 ERA, while Baltimore’s staff sits at 4.76, a difference that has been evident throughout the series.

For the Orioles, the path to a win likely requires Baz delivering one of his best outings of the young season and the lineup capitalizing on early opportunities before Schlittler settles in. Given the trends, the Yankees enter as clear favorites, but divisional games can often turn on one big inning—and Baltimore desperately needs one to change the tone of this series.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Orioles

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Yankees (-219), Baltimore Orioles (+179)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+108), Orioles +1.5 (-112)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 4:



Yankees: Cam Schlittler

Season Totals: 41.2 IP, 4-1, 1.51 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 49K, 6 BB

Cam Schlittler Season Totals: 41.2 IP, 4-1, 1.51 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 49K, 6 BB Orioles: Shane Baz

Season Totals: 34.0 IP, 1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 29K, 11 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Orioles

Pete Alonso has hit in 4 straight games (5-13) including 2 HRs

has hit in 4 straight games (5-13) including 2 HRs Gunnar Henderson is 6-24 over his last 6 games

is 6-24 over his last 6 games Cody Bellinger is 7-12 this series with 2 HRs and 5 RBI

is 7-12 this series with 2 HRs and 5 RBI Jose Caballero has hit safely in 4 of his last 6 games (4-20)

has hit safely in 4 of his last 6 games (4-20) Jasson Dominguez is 4-9 in 2 starts in this series.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Rangers

The Orioles are 6-10 on the road this season

The Yankees are 11-5 at home this season

The Yankees are 20-14 on the Run Line this season

The Orioles are 14-20 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed an MLB-best 23 times for Baltimore this season (23-11)

The OVER has cashed 15 times for the Yankees this season (15-17-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Regression could be coming for Wrobleski Eric Samulski explains what to make of Dodgers' pitcher Justin Wrobleski's puzzlingly low strikeout rate compared to how effective he's been as a starter.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Orioles

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Orioles:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees’ Team Total OVER 4.5 runs

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

