Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 21

One of the most storied and heated rivalries in baseball is renewed tonight at Fenway Park when the Red Sox (9-13) take the field against the Yankees (13-9). The two teams sit at opposite ends of the American League East. The Yankees are in first and lead the last-place Sox by four games.

Off to an uneven start, the Sox are only 5-5 at home. Over the weekend, Boston split four games with the Tigers in Beantown including an 8-6 win yesterday on Marathon Day. The Red Sox scored three in the seventh and two more in the eighth yesterday to secure the win and salvage the split. The bottom three spots in the batting order went a combined 6-12 with 3 RBIs and 4 runs scored. A looming dark cloud over the win is the status of Sonny Gray who left the game in the third inning with hamstring tightness.

The Yankees had been scuffling but got well courtesy of the Kansas City Royals. Aaron Judge and co. scored 24 runs in the three-game sweep. Ben Rice continues to rake having hit safely in 13 of the 16 games in April in which has had had an official at-bat. The third-year major leaguer is hitting .338 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs on the young season.

Luis Gil gets the ball for New York against Connelly Early of the Red Sox. Gil has not been right since returning from the disabled list. He has yet to earn a win, and his ERA sits at 7.00. Early has been exceptional for Boston sporting a 2.29 ERA with 20 Ks against only 10 BBs.

This series serves as the first meeting since the Yankees eliminated the Red Sox in a dramatic 2025 AL Wild Card Series, adding a layer of revenge to the weekend matchup.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Red Sox





Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN+, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-126), New York Yankees (+104)

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-204), Yankees -1.5 (+167)

Total: 8.5 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 21:



Yankees: Luis Gil

Season Totals: 9.0 IP, 0-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 7K, 5 BB

Luis Gil Season Totals: 9.0 IP, 0-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 7K, 5 BB Red Sox: Connelly Early

Season Totals: 19.2 IP, 1-0, 2.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 20K, 10 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Red Sox

Trevor Story has just 2 hits in his last 15 ABs

has just 2 hits in his last 15 ABs Jarren Duran is 1 for his last 16

is 1 for his last 16 Masataka Yoshida is hitting .379 in April

is hitting .379 in April Ben Rice has hit safely in 4 straight games (5-14)

has hit safely in 4 straight games (5-14) Cody Bellinger has hit in 8 straight games (11-31)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Red Sox

The Yankees are 8-15 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 9-14 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 12 times in Boston’s 22 games this season (12-10)

The OVER has cashed 9 times in the Yankees’ 22 games this season (9-11-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Who will step up for Cubs with Palencia out? Eric Samulski reacts to Cubs closer Daniel Palencia being placed on the 15-day IL with an oblique injury and analyzes who Chicago could send to the mound in his absence.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5.



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