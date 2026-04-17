Yankees vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 17

The New York Yankees (10-9) open a weekend series tonight against the Kansas City Royals (7-12). Both teams have been consistently inconsistent in April. The Yankees sit second in the AL East and the Royals arrive in the Bronx in fourth in the AL Central.

The Yankees split a four-game series earlier this week with the Angels. While New York’s pitching was throwing at an all-time elite level in March, Yankee hurlers struggled against the Halos allowing 32 runs in the series. Offensively, Aaron Judge was in fine form. The MVP smacked four home runs in the four games to give him eight for the season.

The Royals’ offense made a rare appearance yesterday, but KC’s pitching was MIA as the Tigers scored three in the bottom of the ninth to knock off the Royals 10-9. It was just the second time in the last 10 games that Kansas City scored more than two runs in a game.

The pitching matchup tonight features right-hander Michael Wacha (2-0) going to the bump for the Royals and Cam Schlittler (2-0) getting the ball for New York. Wacha has been dominant with a 0.43 ERA over 21 innings. Conversely, Schlitter looks to rebound from his first loss of the season, a 5-4 defeat at Tampa Bay where he allowed three runs in five innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Royals vs. Yankees

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Royals.TV, YES

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The Latest Odds: Royals vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Kansas City Royals (+153), New York Yankees (-186)

Spread: Royals +1.5 (-143), Yankees -1.5 (+119)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Royals vs. Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 17:



Royals: Michael Wacha

Season Totals: 21.0 IP, 2-0, 0.43 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 17K, 5 BB

Michael Wacha Season Totals: 21.0 IP, 2-0, 0.43 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 17K, 5 BB Yankees: Cam Schlittler

Season Totals: 21.2 IP, 2-1, 2.49 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 30K, 1 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Royals vs. Yankees

Cam Schlittler has struck out 30 hitters this season (T7 in MLB)

has struck out 30 hitters this season (T7 in MLB) Jose Caballero is 6-15 over his last 4 games

is 6-15 over his last 4 games Trent Grisham is 3-22 over his last 8 games

is 3-22 over his last 8 games Bobby Witt Jr. has been on base 25 times in April, but it was not until yesterday that he scored his first run of the month

has been on base 25 times in April, but it was not until yesterday that he scored his first run of the month Sal Perez is 5-37 over his last 10 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Royals vs. Yankees

The Yankees are 8-11 on the Run Line this season

The Royals are 8-11 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed an MLB-worst 6 times in the Royals’ 19 games this season (6-13)

The OVER has cashed 8 times in the Yankees’ 19 games this season (8-9-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Royals vs. Yankees

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Royals:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.0.

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