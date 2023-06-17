Skip navigation
MLB
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Steven Zobac
SZ
Steven
Zobac
Report: Martin Perez agrees to 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox
The 33-year-old played for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season, going 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts. He is 90-87 with a 4.44 ERA in 314 major league appearances, including 269 starts.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gavin Cross
KC
Outfielder
Gavin Cross gets big league invite from Royals
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Michael King
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Michael Lorenzen and Kansas City Royals finalize 1-year, $7 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giants sign Justin Verlander: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook for future Hall of Famer
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Reds acquire Gavin Lux from the Dodgers: Trade details, fantasy outlook for former top prospect
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings, biggest contracts, best available
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
