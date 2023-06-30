Skip navigation
MLB
Date
MLB
Ty Tice
TT
Ty
Tice
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio on IL with cervical spine ligament sprain
The Blue Jays placed third baseman Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament sprain.
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
Ty Tice
Relief Pitcher
#57
Braves sign Ty Tice to minor league contract
Ty Tice
Relief Pitcher
#57
D-backs release righty reliever Ty Tice
Ty Tice
Relief Pitcher
#57
D-backs outright RHP Ty Tice to Triple-A Reno
Ty Tice
Relief Pitcher
#57
D-backs claim Ty Tice off waivers from Braves
Ty Tice
Relief Pitcher
#57
Braves option Ty Tice to Triple-A Gwinnett
