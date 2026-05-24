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2026 Indy 500 live updates: Leaderboard, results, winners, highlights, analysis

Follow along for coverage of the 110th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Published May 24, 2026 10:20 AM EDT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Race fans mingle on the track before the 110th running of the , Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite gloomy skies at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is set to kick off today with the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou will start from the pole position in search of his second consecutive victory at the Brickyard. Palou, who has won the past three titles, also started from the Indianapolis 500 pole in 2023.

Other drivers to watch:

  • Two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden (2023-24) has been fastest in practice this week,
  • Pato O’Ward, who has two runner-up finishes and a third since 2022, will be racing a car reconstructed from a Monday practice crash.
  • Katherine Legge is trying to become the first woman to race the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600. Legge will dash to Charlotte Motor Speedway after today’s race ends.

The event will also feature a tribute to two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Romain Grosjean‘s No. 18 Dallara-Honda will have a stylized number that honors the the No. 18 that Busch drove for Joe Gibbs Racing.

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark will take part in the prerace ceremonies as the grand marshal.

Though rain is in the forecast, the green flag is expected to wave at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Follow along below for our live coverage with updates before, during and after the 110th Indy 500.

Updates