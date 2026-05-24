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Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’

  
Published May 24, 2026 12:08 PM

Caitlin Clark naturally went with Marcus Ericsson to win the 110th Indy 500.

The WNBA star who wears No. 22 for the Indiana Fever picked 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson to win for the second time at the Brickyard.

“There’s a reason he’s right in the middle,” Clark said while signing the milk bottle signifying Ericsson’s victory on a shelf full of bottles for other winners.

The two-time WNBA All-Star was announced last week as the grand marshal for the race. She will give the command to summon drivers to their cars at 12:33 p.m.

It’s the first time that Clark has attended the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, and she seemed to be enjoying herself while surrounded by throngs of fans on the red carpet at the base of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famous Pagoda.

“Hey, it’s Caitlin, I’m here at the Indy 500 with all my friends,” Clark said in a video posted by the Fever. “I’m excited to be here for the first time!”

Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull also was at the race and on the red carpet.

Clark, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft on the way to being named Rookie of the Year, scored 22 points for the Fever in a 90-82 home victory Friday over the Golden State Valkyries.

She returned after missing a game with a back injury that resulted in a league warning to the Fever.

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game
In the first of three meetings this season, the teams will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.