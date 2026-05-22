 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stan Wawrinka
A final dance at Roland Garros for retiring Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes emerge from long playoff break with breakdowns, miscues
Trent Grisham
Yankees’ Trent Grisham has no structural damage to his left knee, tests show

Top Clips

nbc_bte_afc1seed_260522.jpg
Texans, Bengals among value bets to win the AFC
nbc_dps_knickscelebrityrowv2_260522.jpg
Are best MSG seats actually going to Knicks fans?
nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stan Wawrinka
A final dance at Roland Garros for retiring Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes emerge from long playoff break with breakdowns, miscues
Trent Grisham
Yankees’ Trent Grisham has no structural damage to his left knee, tests show

Top Clips

nbc_bte_afc1seed_260522.jpg
Texans, Bengals among value bets to win the AFC
nbc_dps_knickscelebrityrowv2_260522.jpg
Are best MSG seats actually going to Knicks fans?
nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

WNBA warns the Fever for failing to report Caitlin Clark’s injury on time

  
Published May 22, 2026 11:30 AM
HLs: Sparks roll to first road win vs. Mercury
May 22, 2026 07:23 AM
Dearica Hamby posted a game-high 27 points and added 15 rebounds to help power the Los Angeles Sparks to their first road win of the season in Phoenix against the Mercury .

NEW YORK — A day after Caitlin Clark was a late scratch because of a back injury, the Indiana Fever received a warning from the WNBA for not reporting the injury sooner, the league confirmed to The Associated Press.

Clark missed the 90-73 victory over Portland.

The Fever disclosed Clark’s injury less than two hours before tipoff. She had not been listed on Indiana’s injury report a day earlier when she didn’t practice. The WNBA requires teams to list players who are injured on a report by 5 p.m. the night before the game is played. If a player’s status changes overnight or early in the day the team is supposed to update the injury report.

Neither of those happened for the game.

Clark was listed as probable to play in the Fever’s home game against Golden State on the injury report.

The star guard had not missed a game this season after her 2025 campaign was cut short by a series of injuries. Clark is averaging 24.3 points, nine assists, five rebounds and one steal in four games.

Clark has spoken this season about lingering back issues. After the Fever’s season-opening loss, she said her back “gets out of line pretty quickly.”

She played 24 minutes in Indiana’s win over Seattle, finishing with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.