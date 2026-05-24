How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game

The New York Liberty will play host to the Dallas Wings in a battle between a WNBA championship contender and a team of rising stars at 3:30 p.m. today on NBC and Peacock.

With back-to-back No. 1 overall picks Paige Bueckers (2025) and Azzi Fudd ('26) from UConn, the Wings (3-3) have a new head coach in Jose Fernandez and are seeking a turnaround from a combined 19 wins over the past two seasons. Dallas is coming off an 86-69 loss Friday to the Atlanta Dream after consecutive victories over Washington and Chicago.

With two-time MVP Breanna Stewart (and awaiting the returns of All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally from injury), the Liberty (3-2) were preseason favorites to win the 2026 title with first-year head coach Chris DeMarco after earning their first championship in 2024.

This is the first of three meetings between the teams this season. The Liberty have won the past two against the Wings, whose last win in New York was in 2023.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Wings-Liberty matchup, a breakdown of the game and check out the schedule for the WNBA on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty:

When: Sunday, May 24

Sunday, May 24 Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty preview:

Dallas’s wins over the Mystics and the Sky came in the wake of Fernandez calling out the team for “selfishness” on May 14 after consecutive losses. Forward Jessica Shepard, who joined the Wings as a free agent this season from the Lynx, is averaging career highs in points (12. 4 per game), rebounds (9.8 per game) and asssists (6.8 per game) in her sixth season.

Bueckers scored a career-low seven points in the loss to the Dream, making 3 of 13 shots (1 of 6 on 3-pointers) and also picking up a technical foul for clapping emphatically.

After a slow start (amid a knee injury that sideliened her for a game), Fudd has rebounded by scoring 12 points off the bench in each of the wins over Washington and Chicago while shooting 10 for 15 from the field.

New York’s offense has shown improvement this season, jumping from a rating of 105.8 last year to 117.3 this season despite the absence of Sabally and Ionescu, who plans to make her season debut today.

“It’s exciting to me,” said Ionescu, who injred her left ankle in a May 4 preseason game. “It feels like it’s been a while. It hasn’t, but it feels like it’s been forever having to watch from the sidelines.”

The Liberty have been leaning two former MVPs – Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

How to watch the WNBA on Peacock:

Peacock will stream nationally televised WNBA regular‑season games that air across NBC, as well as Peacock exclusives. These include 22 national WNBA games per season shared across Peacock and NBC. Peacock will also stream select WNBA Playoff games. See below for the full schedule.

Click here for additional information

Who are the on-air talent for WNBA coverage?

Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette, and Caroline Pineda as courtside reporters.

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