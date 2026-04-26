Ken Roczen wins again in Philadelphia, takes points lead with two rounds remaining

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Hunter Lawrence entered Round 15 at Lincoln Financial Field with a one-point advantage over Ken Roczen.

Lawrence took the lead early, but Roczen made the pass for the lead on Lap 2.

Roczen had to face down a challenge from Lawrence in the first half of the race, but once he survived contact from his closest championship rival, he began to create a gap.

Lawrence crashed in the muddy conditions midway through the race and handed Roczen the red plate with two rounds remaining.

When Lawrence went down, the allowed Cooper Webb to clip through to second, stripping more valuable points from the rider who held the lead for the majority of the season.

Equally important, Webb’s proximity kept Roczen honest.

Webb trimmed the advantage to a second during the last lap, but could not make the pass.

Lawrence claimed third.

Fourth-place Joey Savatgy and Justin Hill rounded out the top five.

Hunter Lawrence remains unaffected as Supercross points reset for the fourth time in 2026 With Ken Roczen’s victory last week in the Cleveland Triple Crown, Hunter Lawrence is essentially tied in Supercross points.

In-Race Notes

As with the 250 feature, the 450 main was shortened by three minutes.

Hunter Lawrence charged to the lead as he tries to stretch his points advantage over Roczen.

Cooper Webb settled into third on the opening lap.

On Lap 2, Roczen grabbed the lead from Lawrence. That gave him the championship lead as they ran.

Fourth-place Joey Savatgy and Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five.

Roczen had the lead on Lap 4, but Lawrence continued to provide pressure with less than two seconds separating them.

Lawrence closed the gap and the two riders made contact as they ran into traffic. Both riders remain upright.

the contact spurred Roczen. He spurted out to a second gap.

On the next lap, Lawrence crashed and handed second to Webb.

Roczen, Webb and Lawrence were the class of the field, but with the crash Lawrence dropped to minus 18 seconds to Roczen.

Savatgy remained fourth halfway through, but Justin Hill moved up to fifth.

In his first race back from injury, Justin Barcia climbed into the top 10. He was eighth on Lap 10 immediately behind teammate Dylan Ferrandis.

Barcia faded to 11th at the two minute mark as Roczen lapped his way up to fifth.

As time ran off the clock, Webb closed the gap to the less than four seconds.

On the white flag lap, Webb had Roczen in sight.