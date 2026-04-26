Cole Davies leads early; Seth Hammaker crashes on Lap 1

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Seth Hammaker crashed on the first lap of the 250 Feature at Lincoln Financial Field as Cole Davies took the lead on Lap 1.

A red flag waved after the leader completed three laps, with seven minutes and 22 seconds on the clock. Hammaker erased a 31-second gap, but the staggered start hindered his opportunity to catch and pass Davies.

In-Race Notes

The 250 main events was shortened by three minutes each. The 250SX main event will be 12 minutes plus one lap.

Seth Hammaker took the early lead, but he cross-rutted on the first rhythm section and crashed. He fell to 21st as Cole Davies rode second.

Derek Kelley secured the early lead, but Davies took the position on Lap 2. He immediately scooted away from the field.

Davies crashed on Lap 3, but had a large enough gap on Kelley to keep from giving up the lead.

Daxton Bennick rounded out the top five.

The red flag waved on Lap 3 after Davies completed three laps. Hammaker erased his gap, but was still mired in the field. Davies needed to gain only four points to clinch the championship.

The red flag was for a crash involving Izaih Clark.

Hammaker lined up 12th for the restart.

Davies got the jump on the restart with Kelley and Bennick giving chase.

Kelley dropped position to Bennick and Devin Simonson.

Hammaker charged and moved into fourth on Lap 4. Simonson crashed on that lap to give Hammaker one of those spots.

Coty Schock also moved up. He was in third.

With four minutes on the clock, Davies had a 5.8-second lead.