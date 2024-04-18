F2 champion Théo Pourchaire will replace David Malukas at Long Beach Grand Prix

Arrow McLaren will turn to reigning F2 champion Théo Pourchaire to make his NTT IndyCar Series debut in place of an injured David Malukas at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Pourchaire will drive the No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet with Malukas still recovering from surgery on his left wrist after a mountain biking accident. Malukas has yet to turn a competitive lap since joining Arrow McLaren for the 2024 season. Callum Ilott drove the No. 6 in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and $1 Million Challenge last month, but he will be racing in the World Endurance Championship this weekend.

Pourchaire, 20, won the 2023 FIA Formula 2 championship with two victories and 10 podiums for ART Grand Prix.

The native of Grasse, France, is the youngest winner in F2 (17 at Monaco in 2021) and F3 (16 at Austria in 2020). He is a test and reserve driver for the STake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

“This is an amazing opportunity to drive with such a legendary team in a legendary motorsport series like the NTT IndyCar Series,” Pourchaire said in a release. “I’ve watched IndyCar since I was a young kid, and the racing is incredible.

“I was thrilled to get the call from the team. I’m grateful that Zak, Gavin and Tony thought of me for this opportunity and for the team at Sauber to allow me to get on track at Long Beach. I am also sorry that the opportunity came as David continues to recover. It’s not going to be an easy task, but I’m ready for it.”

Arrow McLaren said Malukas’ recovery timeline will continue to be evaluated, and the team will confirm a driver for the April 28 race at Barber Motorsports Park “in due course.”

“It’s a shame that David’s recovery is longer than we all originally anticipated,” Arrow McLaren team principal Gavin Ward said in a release. “He’s been working with our team trainer very closely with what rehab and strength exercises are possible at this point, and the team’s been doing a great job in the meantime to work together through the changes they’ve had since his injury.

“Théo may be an unexpected driver in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock this season, but we’re excited to see what he can do on the track in Long Beach and are thankful for Sauber in working with us to make it happen. He has a strong resume, especially for his young age, and he’s eager to work with us and put his driving to the test this weekend.”