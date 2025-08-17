How to watch 2025 IMSA GT Challenge at VIR on Peacock: Streaming info, start times, daily schedules

The GT classes will be featured at Virginia International Raceway in the final sprint race of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

There are 23 cars entered across the GT Daytona Pro and GT Daytona categories for the two-hour, 40-minute race on the 17-turn, 3.27-mile road course in Alton, Virginia.

With three races remaining in the season (the final two endurance events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Michelin Road Atlanta will feature prototypes), the championship battles are intensifying for GTD Pro (top three entries separated by 97 points) and GTD (a 117-point spread across the top three).

Two winning GT drivers from the Aug. 3 race at Road America (Madison Snow in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO and Kenton Koch in the No. 021 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3) also are defending class wins last year at VIR. Snow set a GTD Pro qualifying record at VIR last August with a lap of 1 minute, 43.206 seconds (114.062 mph).

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the 2025 IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR:

2025 IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: A two-hour, 40-minute race on the 17-turn, 3.27-mile road course in Alton, Virginia.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 23-car field in the GTD Pro and GTD categories.

FORECAST: According to Weather Underground, it’s expected to be 81 degrees with 20% chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Saturday, Aug. 23 at 4:55 p.m. ET (streamed on Peacock)

How to Watch IMSA at VIR

TV/STREAMING: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR will be streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 24.

The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcer Brian Till and analyst Calvin Fish. Chris Wilner and Matt Yocum are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA VIR schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week at the 17-turn, 3.27-mile road course in Alton, Virginia (all times are ET):

Friday, Aug. 22

8-8:55 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

9:10-9:40 a.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

9:55-10:25 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

10:40-11:40 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

12:40-1:15 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying

1:30-2 p.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

2:15-2:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

3:05-4:35 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

4:55-5:40 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 1 (Peacock)

6-7 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

7:15-7:30 p.m.: Mustang Challenge qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 23

8-8:35 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

8:50-9:35 a.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 1 (Peacock)

9:55-10:15 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

10:35 a.m.-12:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

12:25-1:10 p.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 (Peacock)

2:20-4:20 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge race (Peacock)

4:55-5:35 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

5:55-6:40 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1

Sunday, Aug. 24

9:35-10:20 a.m.: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 3 (Peacock)

10:40-11:25 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 2 (Peacock)

2:10-4:50 p.m.: Michelin GT Challenge At VIR (Peacock)

